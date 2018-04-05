Ben Somerford



The Australian women’s team have won their first match at the Commonwealth Games defeating Canada 1-0.





The Hockeyroos, led by experienced players Jodie Kenny, Eddie Bone and Emily Smith, were on the attack from the opening whistle.



It took some time but Commonwealth Games veteran Jodie Kenny finally broke through the Canadian defence deep into the second term.



Jodie Kenny (25’) was the only player to hit the scoreboard after a series of impressive moves in front of goal. Kenny created the first penalty corner for the game which she used to draw a penalty stroke. A regulation strike saw Kenny open up Australia’s goal tally for the Commonwealth Games.



Emily Hurtz and Brooke Peris showed bursts of speed throughout the game and both were responsible for a number of dangerous attacks for Australia.



In defence, Rachael Lynch was rock solid as always whilst youngster Renee Taylor proved to be a tough matchup for the Canadians. Taylor was able to create several turnovers during crucial points of the match which Australia used to launch their attacks.



The Canadians gave Australia a scare late in the game, creating a penalty corner and an open strike at goal but the ball sailed wide.



Canada pulled their goalkeeper to play out the game and were able to create another penalty corner. Luckily for Australia the corner wasn’t trapped and they were able to withstand the mounting pressure, securing a 1-0 victory.



Canada were impressive in their first hit-out for the Commonwealth Games but were hindered with an early injury to Rachel Donohoe that required her to be stretchered off the field.



The hard-fought victory leaves Australia well-placed as they head into Sunday’s match against Ghana.



The Australian women’s team are next in action on Saturday against Ghana from 9:30pm AEST live on Channel 7 and the 7 App.



Australia 1 (Kenny 25’)

Canada 0



Hockey Australia media release