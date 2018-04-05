

New Zealand's Anita McLaren in action against Scotland before she left the turf with an ankle injury. PHOTOSPORT



Anita McLaren limping off with an ankle injury has soured the women's Black Sticks perfect start to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





New Zealand cruised passed Scotland 6-1, thanks to doubles from Kelsey Smith and Shiloh Gloyn, on the opening day of competition at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



But the sight of the Black Sticks co-captain limping off the turf late in the final quarter wasn't what Black Sticks head coach Mark Hager wanted to see.



McLaren appeared to be in significant pain due to an ankle injury, but the word from the NZ camp later in the day was that McLaren was icing the knock to her leg from an opposition stick to reduce swelling and was expected to be "fine".



She did not get onto the scoresheet but was one of the best on the turf with several classy touches.



Hager will be more than satisfied with the way his side have started the 2018 Games despite giving up a fourth-quarter goal from a penalty corner and being a little rusty on finishing in the first half.



Scotland's defence was dramatically improved in a second half that was plagued by heavy showers sweeping across the turf.



Smith gave the Black Sticks a one nill lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter thanks to Sam Charlton's reverse stick cross.



Less than two minutes later, the lead doubled when McLaren produced a subtle touch to change the angle for Brooke Neal to score from a penalty corner.

New Zealand effectively put Scotland away with two more goals, within a minute, early in the second quarter.



Shiloh Gloyn put her name on the scoresheet before Smith tapped in a second thanks to another quality assist from McLaren to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.



Scotland then held the Black Sticks scoreless until the dying seconds of the third quarter when Rose Keddell scored New Zealand's fifth goal with a deflection from a penalty corner.





Brooke Neal celebrates her goal in Black Sticks' 6-1 drubbing of Scotland. PHOTOSPORT



Gloyn scored her second early in the final quarter thanks to yet another classy touch from McLaren.



Alison Howie scored Scotland's only goal from a change of angle from a penalty corner.



The Black Sticks will be back in action on Friday with what should be an easy win over Ghana.



The Kiwis final two pool games will be against Australia and Canada.



Meanwhile, the New Zealand men's Black Sticks will begin their Commonwealth Games campaign against Canada on Friday morning.





Kelsey Smith scored a brace of goals for the Black Sticks against Scotland on the Gold Coast. PHOTOSPORT



