

Mairi Drummond. Photo by Team Scotland



Scotland’s women’s hockey team was defeated 6-1 by World fourth-ranked New Zealand in their opening match of Gold Coast 2018. Ali Howie scored Scotland’s goal in a rain-soaked encounter to get their Commonwealth Games campaign underway.





The game enjoyed a bright start by Scotland who settled into the match quickly and played some nice hockey.



The early chances fell to New Zealand however; first a reverse stick shot just wide after hitting Scotland on the break; then Olivia Merry had her shot batted into the air by goalkeeper Amy Gibson. Then Scotland shot forward into the New Zealand half but the stealthy Mairi Drummond was eventually held up by solid defending.



Katie Robertson had Scotland’s first crack at goal but her effort couldn’t beat the keeper at the near post.



The opening goal went the way of New Zealand and it came when Samantha Charlton zipped the ball into the D and Kelsey Smith sent a deflection off the post and into the net. 1-0.



A sweet Brooke Neale penalty corner made it 2-0 before New Zealand went 3-0 and then 4-0 up with two quick goals by Shielo Gloyn and Rose Keddell from close range.



New Zealand were relentless and Scotland battled hard to keep the constant attacks at bay.



Scotland then nearly pulled one back after some excellent build up down left saw Sarah Jamieson win a penalty corner. A well-worked routine saw Millie Brown rattle the post from a lovely move, a set-play that deserved a goal.



Then Drummond worked hard to win the ball and fashion a chance for Nikki Alexander-Lloyd but she shot over the bar as half time approached.



Scotland started the second half brightly. An absolutely delightful attack saw Alexander-Lloyd spin with the ball and set up a strike for Charlotte Watson, but the final shot went wide of the mark.



The heavens opened and New Zealand again stepped up their play. A Keddell deflection made it 5-0, securing her second of the match, before Gloyn bagged her second to make it 6-0.



Scotland continued to play positively and very nearly scored when Amy Costello smashed a penalty corner goal ward, but the effort was well blocked.



Scotland would get a deserved goal when Ali Howie scored after a succession of penalty corners, she arrived timely at the right post to score from close range and make it 6-1.



Scotland face Canada next as they look to get their first points on the board at Gold Coast 2018.



Scotland 1-6 New Zealand (A. Howie / K. Smith, B. Neale, S. Gloyn x 2, R. Keddell x 2)



Scottish Hockey Union media release