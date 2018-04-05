

Brooke Neale (L) and Anita McLaren (R) celebrate Neale's goal. Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women have recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over Scotland in their opening match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Currently ranked fourth in the world, New Zealand looked well in control from the opening whistle against the 18th ranked Scots.



The Kiwis opened a 4-0 advantage inside the first 20 minutes for a commanding lead at halftime before striking twice more in the final 15 minutes.



Shiloh Gloyn and Rose Keddell both scored doubles while Kelsey Smith and Brooke Neal also added to the score sheet.



It was a game which saw a dramatic change in the weather with the first half played in mid-20 degree sunshine before the second half was doused by heavy rain and wind.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was pleasing to come away with a result in his side’s first game of the competition.



“It’s good to come away with a win and score a few goals in our first game. It’s a bit disappointing we conceded a goal late but hopefully we will learn from that,” he said.



“Our first half was good and we were clinical but when the rain came we slowed down a bit. Credit to Scotland also, they put pressure on us and forced some turnovers.”



The New Zealand Women play Ghana in their next pool match at 6:30pm (NZT) tomorrow with live coverage on TVNZ Games Extra, following the New Zealand Men’s opening clash against Canada at 1:30pm (live on TVNZ Duke).



“We’ve been watching some footage on Ghana and they can definitely play some good hockey so we will have to make sure we have a good rest and come back tomorrow on top of our game.”



New Zealand 6: (Rose Keddell 18’, 45’, Shiloh Gloyn 18’, 48’, Kelsey Smith 10’, Brooke Neal 12’)

Scotland 1: (Alison Howie 53’)

Halftime: New Zealand 4-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release