Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

We needed to play attacking hockey: Indian Women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal after losing CWG 2018 opener

Published on Thursday, 05 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments


Indian women's hockey team. AFP

India's hockey campaign was off to a disappointing start at the Commonwealth Games after the country's women's team was upstaged 2-3 by a lower-ranked Wales in a Group A clash, at Gold Coast on Thursday.



The World No. 6 Indian team, chasing its first CWG medal after the 2006 Melbourne Games silver, trailed the first 30 minutes of the match, scored a couple of goals in the third period to draw level before conceding one in the dying minutes of the match to end up on the losing side against their World No. 26 rivals.

Lisa Daley (7th minute), Sian French (26th minute) and Natasha Marke-Jones (57th minute) did the scoring for Wales, while skipper Rani Rampal (34th minute) and Nikki Pradhan (41st minute) put India on the scoresheet.

India frittered away 14 penalty corner opportunities in the course of the match.

"We needed to be energetic and play for attacking hockey. We pushed higher up, started attacking more and pressed," a disappointed Indian captain Rani Pampal said after the match.

Coach Harendra Singh was a lot critical of the performance and said the side needed to be better at penalty corner conversion.

"We conceded soft goals, which is concerning. We only had a 31% conversion rate. We missed our chances despite having 50% of our shots on goal. That's mainly down to the Welsh goalkeeper Roseanne Thomas who played superbly," he added.

The Indian women's hockey team has been finishing fifth for the last two editions of the Games.

India will take on Malaysia in their second group match tomorrow.

"We need to make the most of our chances and score more goals, as we missed lots of shots. The pressure is on for the next few games, but we're up to the challenge," said Harendra.

Daily News & Analysis

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.