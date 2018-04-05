

Wales’ Natasha Marke-Jones celebrates with Phebe Richards and Lisa Daley after scoring a goal against Indian women hockey team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe



This is the first time that India have lost to Wales in a major tournament.





India were defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales on the first day of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.



Lisa Daley (7th minute) scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead before Sian French (26th) converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to double the advantage.



The Indians staged a strong comeback with a couple of goals in the third quarter.



Skipper Rani (34th) struck shortly after half time off a penalty corner.



Nikki Pradhan found the equaliser shortly before the end of the quarter with a field goal.



The fourth quarter was a hard-fought, end to end affair as both teams pushed for the winning goal.



Wales clinched the issue in the closing minutes when Natasha Marke-Jones (57th) scored a field goal.



The Hindu