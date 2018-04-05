s2h team



In a major upset, Wales upset India 3-2 and clinched a victory for the first time against the team, in the opener of women’s hockey in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





Indian defense lacked substance as Wales struck twice in the first half. Wales, who are ranked 26th, were off to a good start, and struck as early in the seventh minute. Lisa Daley scored the first one, as she beat goalkeeper Savita and Deep Grace Ekka to score from the goal-line. India got three penalty corners in the first quarter, but all the chance went for a toss as the Wales’ defense stood strong against a higher-ranked India (10th).



As the second quarter commenced, Wales got the first chance through a penalty corner after it was wrongly tackled by Gurjit Kaur inside the D. India cleared the danger but were put to test yet again in the 26th minute after Wales earned a penalty stroke for body-tackling by Deepika. This time, Sian French swiftly flicked the ball towards the right to double the lead for her team. Towards the end of the second quarter, Wales got two more penalty corners, which was saved by India.



After a lacklustre first half, India controlled the proceedings in the third quarter, with skipper Rani netting two goals in the 34th and 41st minute respectively. India earned eight penalty corners in the third quarter itself, but managed to convert only one.



India continued a controlled game as the match entered the final quarter. Despite several attempts and penalty corner opportunities, the India girls failed to take advantage. Just as the match was heading for a 2-2 draw, Wales hammered the final nail with only three minutes to go for the final quarter.



India will next play Malaysia.



