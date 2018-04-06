Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 06 April 2018
It is with great sadness that Hockey Ireland learned of the passing of David Scott on Monday 2rd April in Belfast. David was a very popular figure in both Ulster and Irish hockey circles as a player and a coach who stepped in to assist Irish hockey as caretaker coach of the Irish Senior Men's team in 2004.



During his tenure Ireland played nine matches winning two, drawing three and losing four but of particular note was Ireland’s first ever win against India 3-2 in Leverkusen, Germany as they prepared for the Athens Olympics.

David stayed on as assistant coach to newly appointed Irish head coach Dave Passmore in 2005 and was part of the set up that won the European B Trophy in Rome and successfully secured promotion back to European A division.

“Scotty” as he was popularly known was an exceptionally well liked character and nothing gave him more pride than giving young players their international debuts and in total he awarded 9 Irish first caps (7 of which in his first match) and he started Irish legends Tim Cockram and Ronan Gormley, on their way in international hockey.

David will be very much missed by all who had the pleasure of working with him and our thoughts and sympathy are with his wife Maureen, son Andrew and daughter in law Judith at this time.

Irish Hockey Association media release

 

