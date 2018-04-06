By AYUMBA AYODI



The 2015 champions Butali Warriors have signed three players ahead of the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League season that gets underway on Saturday.





Butali team manager Kamal Sembi disclosed that they have raided Chase Sailors to snatch international striker George Mutira and sweeper Nickson Amadi.



Butali have also brought on board Kenya’s finest keeper Linus Sang from United States International United University-Africa (USIU-A).



However, Butali, who finished second behind winners Kenya Police last season, will be without their midfielder Arif Shah and striker Peter Njoroge, who have joined Nairobi Simba.



Sembi said lack of seriousness especially in the first leg of the season was their main undoing, but warned their rivals that they will leave not room for mistakes this time around.



“We dropped points on games we should have won and I don't think we were serious enough in the first leg of the season,” said Kamal, adding that the lost opportunity affected them even after they put up a good show in the second leg.



“There is still a lot of room for improvement hence we need to work hard and be better even after signing the likes of Mutira and Sang, who are some of the country finest players,” said Kamal.



Both defending champions Kenya Police and Butali start their 2018 season quest next weekend in Nairobi.



Police launch the defence against Nakuru on April 14, while Butali take on Nairobi Simba the following day, with both matches to be played at City Park Stadium.



New Police coach Patrick Mugambi indicates that they haven't signed any players for the new season.



"We have been caught off guard with the new season kick off dates. Most of my players are on leave and will resume on Monday," said Mugambi, who was quick to say that they will defend the title to the last sweat.



"We want to do it in honour of my predecessor the late Kenneth Kaunda."



Daily Nation