

UCD’s Jazze Henry and Corinthian’s David Winn will both be hoping their side runs up the goals. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Judgement day and time have been set with 3pm on Saturday the crucial time for Corinthian, UCD and YMCA all battling to land the Leinster Division One title on goal difference.





All three are on 41 points and have lots of different permutations to play for. All three have an EYHL playoff ticket assured but top spot earns a crucial skip past the first round of that series.



The top two are assured, at the very least, of a place in IHL Division 2. Third place is on shakier ground, particularly if Railway Union are relegated from the EYHL, a situation which would mean a third place finish is not good enough for an IHL2 spot.



As such, each side will bid to run up big scorelines and hope it is enough for them against sides with little more than pride on the final day of the regular season.



To that end, the reds closed the gap by a large margin last week with a 9-1 win over Dublin North with Ian Stewart scoring six times, adding to a double from Davy Howard and Jack Perdue.



That came a couple of days after a 6-1 win over Clontarf, meaning they have already made some significant inroads into the deficit they had on the other two sides.



And they will travel out to Santry Avenue on Saturday to face a Dublin University side hoping to not feel too many after-effects of Friday’s Trinity Ball.



They have four goals to make up on leaders YMCA and three on UCD. The Y will perhaps rue not forcing home even more of an advantage against Weston when they built up a 5-0 half-time lead in their last meeting, eventually ending seven-goal victors.



It does give them the current pole position but face the highest-rated opponent of the three, a Rathgar who could finish in the top half if they manage a result.



UCD face the lowest-rated opposition in Dublin North, a side with just one win since the turn of the year. As such, all three clubs have reason to believe they can end up on top and will be anxiously checking the updates for news from around the grounds.



All three games have been set for 3pm, meaning no high-jinks or targets can be taken into account, just a straight shoot-out with each game set to be keenly viewed.



Men’s Leinster Division One (all Saturday): Dublin University v Corinthian, 3pm, Santry Avenue; UCD v Dublin North, 3pm, Belfield; YMCA v Rathgar, 3pm, Wesley College



The Hook