Olympic champion Gonzalo Peillat and Mannheimer HC have renewed their contract with each other for another three years, extending his commitment to the club until 2021.





"I feel very comfortable in Mannheim and simply have a good feeling about it. The club has done everything from the very first minute for me to settle in well," Peillat said of his decision.



"Our team is developing really well and I believe we will still achieve some goals in the future. I share the philosophy of the coaches and that's why I didn't doubt a minute [about re-signing].“



The 25-year-old Argentinean is one of the best corner shooters in the world. With his 11 goals in the 2016 Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro, he was instrumental in winning the gold medal.



He currently leads the MHC men's scorer list with 10 goals and has scored 45 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches for Mannheim.



"Gonzalo is a world-class player, incredible athlete and just a likeable guy. I'm grateful to work with him. He is a very important part of our team and he played a decisive role in last year's DM title," says Michael McCann, Mannheimer HC’c coach.



"Both sides wanted to plan more long-term. The challenge was to include the impact of the Hockey Pro League next year. It was very important to us to find a solution to this deadline problem and we managed that together. That we have now agreed on three years is the result of good cooperation," added MHC’s Sports Director Peter Lemmen.



