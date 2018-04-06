By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN





KUALA LUMPUR: The doping case involving experienced first-choice national goalkeeper S. Kumar has not had any new developments, even as the 21 day period that was requested by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) in coming to a decision ends today (Thursday).





The current situation leaves Kumar still anxiously waiting to know his fate and what punishment will be meted out after having to miss out on two major international tournaments with the national hockey squad, namely the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia because of his temporary suspension for testing positive for banned substances.



In fact Kumar himself has not received any news or latest developments on his case after being found to have used the banned substance Sibutramine by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) during the Asia Cup that was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh in October last year.



"I am made to understand that a decision will be made and announced sometime this month but the date for the hearing is still unknown,” said Kumar.



Kumar admits that he is helpless to do anything other than just be patient and wait for word or response from FIH.



MHC president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal could not be contacted for comment while the lawyer involved in the case, Jaddish Chandra has declined to make any comments.



Last month Subahan had said that FIH had requested for a 21 day period as part of efforts to come to a decision where there could be two probabilities, where FIH hand out a punishment straight to Kumar, or a date is set for a hearing.



MHC are hoping that Kumar’s case can be resolved as soon as possible to allow the goalkeeper to return to action with the national team as soon as possible, especially for the upcoming Asian Games that will be held in Indonesia this August where Malaysia stand a good chance of winning gold and therefore qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



New Straits Times