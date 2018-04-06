IT'S not easy to turn a team into champions in just seven months.





But experienced coach Harendra Singh has done it when the India's women's team won the gold at the Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan last December.



They upset China 5-4 in penalty shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.



It was only his first assignment and this has whetted his appetite and he wants his team to defy the odds again by winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal for the second time.



India, who are ranked 10th in the world, have featured in women’s hockey since the 1998 KL Games and were the gold medallists in Manchester in 2002 and bagged a silver in Melbourne in 2006. They finished empty-handed in New Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow in 2014.



Harendra wants nothing less than a gold from the girls.



“My players are in high spirit after winning the Asia Cup and they are ready to take on strong teams such as England and Australia in the Games,” he said the former international, who represented India from 1985 to 1991.



The Star of Malaysia