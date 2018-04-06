



THE Malaysian women’s hockey team have never beaten India in a tournament.





They have met 30 times but lost 27 times and drew thrice. But the outcome may change when the two teams clash in a Group A match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre today.



World No. 10 India’s invincibility is waning and it showed in their shocking 2-3 loss to world No. 26 Wales in the opening match yesterday.



India dominated the match against Wales and earned 16 penalty corners but converted only one.



National player Fazilla Sylvester Silin (pic) believes they have a fighting chance to upset fancied India.



“If Wales, one of the lowest ranked teams in the Games, can beat them, then we can too,” said the Sabahan.



“India will be going all out to stay in contention for a place in the semi-finals. The challenge is on us to try and get at least a point.



“A win will be a big boost for us. There is always a first time,” said Fazilla, who is making her third appearance in the Games.



The 31-year-old is a prolific goal scorer and she is back in the national team after a seven-month training stint with the Fire and Rescue Department.



The Star of Malaysia