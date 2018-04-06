Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have received official approval of a late injury replacement with Blake Govers ruled out of the 18-player 2018 Commonwealth Games team due to a fractured finger.





Govers has been replaced in the Kookaburras’ 18-player team by fellow forward Tom Wickham after approval from Commonwealth Games Australia and tournament directors.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “Blake Govers sustained a broken finger at training earlier this week and late last night we had our replacement player request approved.



“It’s really bad luck for Blake because he’s still a young athlete, he’s experienced an Olympic Games and he’s handled the situation extremely well.”



The 21-year-old forward from Wollongong requires surgery on the fractured finger.



Wickham, 27, has scored 15 goals in 36 caps for the Kookaburras having debuted in 2013.



Batch added: “To his credit, (Tom’s) first question when we said he’s a possible replacement was about Blake. That’s part of the culture we’re building within the team.



“It's not ideal but I'm really pleased for Tom who was close to selection in the first place. He'll come in late so he's got some catch-up to do."



The Kookaburras’ first match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games is against South Africa on Saturday from 4.30pm AEST.



Hockey Australia media release