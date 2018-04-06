By Nabil Tahir





PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KARACHI: Pakistan national men’s team drew their first match 1-1 against Wales in the opening encounter of the field hockey event at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Thursday.





The 13th-ranked Pakistan team, with experienced players in their ranks, were only able to score one goal against the 24th-ranked Wales.



Both teams started the match aggressively and played two goalless quarters, but unexpectedly Wales drew first blood and Pakistan were seen looking to comeback in the match in the remaining time.



“This was our first game here and we are getting used to the conditions here,” Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan senior told The Express Tribune. “Our coach had told us that we have to concentrate on the game and get used to the conditions for the next big match against India.”



Rizwan Sr then blamed poor showing by the team for the draw but hoped team would gee up for the next encounter against India on April 7.



“We made mistakes and missed chances which caused this draw. We could have won the match since Wales is an inexperienced team and we have experienced players. However, we are hoping to recover and prepare better for the match against India,” he said.



The Express Tribune