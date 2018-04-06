

New Zealand's Nic Woods celebrates his goal. PHOTOSPORT



A ferocious start to the third quarter saw the Black Sticks men thrash Canada 6-2 at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.





Up just 1-0 at the half, New Zealand blasted four goals home during the third quarter to pull well clear of their opponents, and although the North Americans pulled two goals back in the final quarter, it was too little, too late.



The goals were shared around with six different men getting on the scoresheet for New Zealand, including three penalty corners by Dane Lett, Nic Woods and Kane Russell.





New Zealand's Hugo Inglis scored the final goal of the game. PHOTOSPORT



Both of Canada's strikes came through penalty corners, from Gordon Johnston and James Kirkpatrick.



It was Russell who opened the scoring for New Zealand with just two minutes left in the first half, slamming a penalty corner home after returning from a green card.





New Zealand's Hayden Phillips flicks the ball to a team mate. PHOTOSPORT



Russell had a second penalty corner saved 30 seconds into the second half, and while that earned another penalty corner, this time Woods stepped up to bury the chance.



George Muir, Lett and Stephen Jenness then scored goals in the space of two minutes to blitz Canada and secure victory.



Canada may have pulled two goals back, but Hugo Inglis had the final say with a goal in the final minute to confirm the three points in pool A.



The Black Sticks men next play South Africa on Sunday night.



Stuff