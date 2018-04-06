Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks off to good start with 6-2 victory over Canada

Published on Friday, 06 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
New Zealand's Stephen Jenness scores his sides fifth goal. Photo / Getty Images

A 6-2 beating of Canada has given the men's Black Sticks a good start to their Commonwealth Games campaign.



The world No 9-ranked team were well worth the win, scoring in the first quarter and then shortly before the end.

There were set piece goals from penalty corners scored by Kane Russell and Nic Woods.

In a productive third quarter New Zealand raced out to a 5-1 advantage with Stephen Jenness, George Muir and Dane Lett getting on the scoresheet before Otago striker Hugo Inglis finished things off near the final whistle.

Canada are ranked two places below New Zealand. They would have fancied their chances but on a warm afternoon were clear second best. They got goals from James Kirkpatrick and Gordon Hamilton.

New Zealand next faced world No 15 South Africa on Sunday, followed by No 23 Scotland on Tuesday before finishing their pool against world No 1 and hosts Australia on Wednesday.

The women's Black Sticks play Ghana in their second game later today, after winning their first game 6-1 against Scotland yesterday.

The New Zealand Herald

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

