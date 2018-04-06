Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia suffer another mauling at the hands of England

Published on Friday, 06 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
By Aftar Singh


The Malaysian men's team trudging off after suffering a 7-0 hammering by England at the Commonwealth Games. - GLENN GUAN / The Star

GOLD COAST: It is a disastrous start for the Malaysian men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games.



Malaysia, who are in the Podium Programme, suffered a 7-0 thrashing by England in their opening Group B match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Friday.

Malaysia ranked 12 in the world failed to earn a single penalty corner in the match while England converted two of the eight they earned in the match.

Sam Ward (14th, 20th) and Mark Gleghorne (27th, 53rd) each scored a brace for England.

David Goodfield (21st), Harry Martin (49th) and Philip Poper (59th) contributed the other goals for the English team.

It is the second straight heavy defeat to the English. They were thumped 7-2 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament last month.

Stephen Van Huizen's men now need to bounce back strong when they take on Wales on Saturday.

The Star of Malaysia

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

