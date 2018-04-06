Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England men hit magnificent seven against Malaysia

Published on Friday, 06 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 53
England v Malaysia

England hit a magnificent seven as they began their Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign in style.



Doubles from Sam Ward and Mark Gleghorne along with strikes from David Goodfield, Harry Martin and Phil Roper completed a dominant win.

England flew out the blocks and immediately piled the pressure on Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, winning three penalty corners in the first three minutes.

This pressure and intensity continued from England and they were rewarded for this shortly before the first break. Henry Weir found space out wide to fire in a cross where Ward was on hand to touch home from close range.

England were straight on the front foot again in the second quarter and Ward soon had his second. Gleghorne fired in a reverse stick strike and Ward’s clever touch in front of goal ensured it beat the keeper.

Ward then turned provider as he fed Goodfield in the circle who finished well and Gleghorne’s cool penalty stroke into the top left corner completed a dominant first half.

The third quarter was a tighter affair as Malaysia improved but it was still England who looked the more threatening and would go on to add to their four goals in the final fifteen minutes.

A flowing team move saw Barry Middleton release Ward and his cross was met by a diving Martin who deflected high into the net. Gleghorne grabbed his second minutes later with a fierce drag-flick and Roper completed the scoring with England’s seventh with a clever backhand finish.

Next up for England are Pakistan on Sunday morning at 5.30am UK time.

England Hockey Board Media release

