Jaap Stockmann has confirmed he will conclude his top hockey career at the end of the current campaign, potentially ending his career with EHL glory on home turf on May 27.





He has been the Bloemendaal number one since 2004 and was also the first keeper of the Dutch team from 2010 to 2016. During that time, he won five Hoofdklasse titles and two EHL titles.



In 2014, he was the FIH goalkeeper of the year during a Dutch career of 140 caps, including silver medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2014 World Cup in the Hague while he won European gold in 2016.



Speaking about his decision, Stockmann said: “I have given my heart to Bloemendaal and that will always remain the case but we are currently expecting our first child at the end of July.,



Bloemendaal’s top hockey commissioner Floris-Jan Bovelander added: 'We are incredibly proud of what Jaap has done for Bloemendaal in recent years and is still doing. With only sixteen goals conceded, it has been a very impressive season from hism we hope to give Jaap a nice ending to the season with several finals!”



Maurits Visser the man who is set to step into the goalkeeping role at the club having risen through the Bloemendaal youth ranks to be Stockmann’s understudy for two seasons.



He played the last three seasons with Den Bosch and also earned a place in the Dutch Junior World Cup squad and returns to the club having also trained with the national set-up.



Visser comes from a real Bloemendaal family: his youngest sister Danique is currently keeper of the MA1 team and reserve keeper of Dames 1 side.



His two other sisters, Nienke and Sophie, play in Ladies 2 team and his mother Marjolein and father Gijs have fulfilled a lot of volunteer jobs.



Bovelander said of his return: “At Bloemendaal, we traditionally have many talented keepers, Maurits is one of them. We are glad we can offer him the opportunity to come back to his old club."



Euro Hockey League media release