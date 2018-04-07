

Photo by Team Scotland



A late surge by Scotland women was not enough to claim their first win of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in a close contest against Canada. Amy Brodie had a late goal disallowed as Scotland battled hard for the victory but it ended in a goalless draw.





It was a good start by Scotland to the rain-battered match with Sarah Robertson, Sarah Jamieson and Millie Brown, on her 50th cap, all causing problems for the Canada defence in the early stages.



It was Millie Brown who struck Scotland’s first shot on goal; turning quickly in the D to strike but her effort was saved at the near post.



Later a speculative smash into the D was deflected goal ward by Jamieson but Kaitlyn Williams between the posts for Canada was a match for it to save.



Canada battled into the contest and fashioned a few chances of their own. The best of which saw Nicola Cochrane make a good save as the Canadian attack weaved into the Scots D.



As the first half reached a close Jamieson tried to find Charlotte Watson on the turn in Canada’s D but the pass went wayward under pressure.



The third quarter saw Canada ask some questions of the Scots defence. Canada’s Danielle Hennig had a shot zip past just past the post on the turn.



Then a good double save by Amy Gibson kept a series of Canadian attacks at bay, including an excellent penalty corner save low to her right.



The final quarter began with Watson battling hard wide on the right but unable to create an opening for the Scots



It’s an end-to-end frantic finish to this match with both teams going for the win.



Then in the dying moments Scotland had a goal chopped off after Amy Brodie put the ball into the net. Some brilliant play in the build-up by Brown was adjudged to have included a back stick and a video referral saw the goal chalked off.



The last second of the match saw Sarah Robertson and Jamieson hammer shots at goal but Canada kept their defence tight to hold on and deny Scotland the victory.



Scotland Captain Kaz Cuthbert said, “It was a great game to be part of; end-to-end and exciting. We had all the better pressure in the match, a few more decisions could maybe have went with us, but I think we deserved to win that game. We come away proud of the performance but pretty gutted about the result.



“Yesterday we played world-class opponents vying to win this tournament, today we went out there to win. We definitely matched them but we just have to get that win now.



“Our defence was brilliant, we controlled the ball, built up the play and had good outcomes, so we’ll just keep working on that and put the ball in the back of the net.



“Ghana is our next game so we’ll prep for Ghana, again it’s a game we’re going out there to win, so we’ll make sure we play our game and get the win. Against Australia it’s all to play for and we’ll see what we can do. If we do the job against Ghana and take something from Australia then we’re in the semis.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release