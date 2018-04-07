In a battling display of resilience and determination, Wales women took on international heavyweights England today in their second pool match of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





The game began confidently for both teams, with unconverted penalty corners from both sides, ramping up the crowd excitement and overall momentum of the game. Although ranked 2nd in the world, Wales played fiercely; applying pressure against England that was no doubt felt. The first half ended 2-0 to England.



Wales came out strong during the second half, lashing out some firm and fast attacks from Phoebe Richards and Eloise Laity. Attacks that paid off for Laity after she found space on the right-hand side of Maddie Hinch and capitalised with an excellent first goal for Wales.



With 6 minutes left on the clock of the third quarter, Wales were dealt a tremendous blow when their most experienced player and Captain, Leah Wilkinson was ruled out of the game after an excruciating head collision with England Captain, Alex Danson.

Throughout the final half and without their inspirational leader, Wales felt the brunt of the English defence yet battled on valiantly; seeing Welsh goalie and GB athlete, Rose Thomas yield solid command over the defensive zone.



An unlikely goal from a loopy deflection caught the Welsh defence and Thomas off guard before England went on to push through a further two goals. A commendable performance for Wales; ending 5-1.



Wales face South Africa on Monday 9th April at 05:30am (BST). Watch live via BBC Sport Wales or BBC Sport.



Hockey Wales media release