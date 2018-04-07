

England v Wales



England women put in a dominant display to beat home nations rivals Wales 5-1 at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





There were five different scorers for England with the victory moving them back to the top of pool A.



Giselle Ansley, Susannah Townsend, Hannah Martin, Sophie Bray and Grace Balsdon were all on target to keep the squad’s early tournament momentum going.



Speaking after the match head coach Danny Kerry: “Despite some good counter-attacking fro Wales we controlled the game well.



“There was lots of great combination play from Sophie Bray and Susannah Townsend and we generated a large number of open play and corner opportunities.



“We are really pleased with how the new young players have had experience of a game of this type.”



It was an end to end opening quarter with both sides winning early penalty corners. England soon found their rhythm though and began to dominate with Hannah Martin, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Ellie Rayer forcing saves from Rose Thomas in quick succession.



Wales started well in the second quarter and an early break into the circle forced Maddie Hinch into evasive action to thwart the danger, but England were soon back in control.



From a penalty corner Ansley put a strong drag-flick low into the bottom corner to give England a deserved lead after 23 minutes.



This lead was soon doubled before the half-time break when Townsend broke into the circle and fired low past Thomas into the bottom left corner.



Early in the third quarter Wales pulled themselves back into the contest through Richards. Sarah Jones released Laity who lifted the ball past Hinch which was met by the upporting run of Richards who tucked home from close range.



England responded well winning a number of penalty corners but couldn’t make their dominance count as the sides entered the final quarter with just one goal between them.



However England continued to press after the final break and soon restored their two-goal advantage. A crashed ball into the circle was met by Martin who lobbed her deflection into the far corner.



England continued to attack with great intensity and Bray made it 4-1 with a strong backhand strike before Balsdon grabbed her second of the tournament with a powerful drag-flick to seal an impressive win.



Next up for England are India on Sunday morning at 12.30am UK time.



England Hockey Board Media release