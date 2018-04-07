

Stacey Michelsen celebrates scoring in her 250th match. Photo / Photosport



A 6-2 beating of Canada has given the men's Black Sticks a good start to their Commonwealth Games campaign, while the women have carried on their strong early form with a victory over Ghana tonight.





Their 12-0 win over the African nation follows the 6-1 win over Scotland yesterday. It has them off and running in their bid for gold later in the Games.



New Zealand had two goals in each of the first two quarters, three more in the third period and ran away with the contest with five more in the final 15-minute spell.



Ghana, ranked 30th in the world compared to No 4 New Zealand, were gallant through the first three quarters before falling apart near the end.



There wre two goals apiece for Anita McLaren, Maddie Doar and Kelsey Smith, with one each for Sam Harrison, Olivia Merry, Sam Charlton, Amy Robinson, Shiloh Gloyn and captain Stacey Michelsen.



The most significant of the 12 was McLaren's first which was her 100th goal for New Zealand, the first player to the milestone.



New Zealand next face Canada on Sunday morning before finishing their pool play against world No 5 Australia on Monday night.



The No 9 men's Black Sticks were well worth their win.



There were set piece goals from penalty corners scored by Kane Russell and Nic Woods. In a productive third quarter, New Zealand raced out to a 5-1 advantage with Stephen Jenness, George Muir and Dane Lett getting on the scoresheet before Otago striker Hugo Inglis finished things off near the final whistle.





New Zealand's Stephen Jenness scores his sides fifth goal. Photo / Getty Images



Canada are ranked two places below New Zealand. They would have fancied their chances but on a warm afternoon were clear second best. They got goals from James Kirkpatrick and Gordon Hamilton.



The New Zealand Herald