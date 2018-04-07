

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women have stamped their authority with a runaway 12-0 victory against Ghana in their second pool match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





In captain Stacey Michelsen’s 250th international appearance, her side did not disappoint with four goals in the first half and a further eight after the break.



Midfielder Anita McLaren also marked a huge personal milestone when she scored the first of her two goals in the 49th minute, making her the first ever New Zealand women’s player to eclipse 100 goals.



Striker Madison Doar played a superb game and scored a hat-trick along with McLaren’s double while Michelsen, Kelsey Smith, Sam Charlton, Shiloh Gloyn, Olivia Merry, Sam Harrison, Amy Robinson all joined the party.



Michelsen said it was a fantastic feeling to come away with the emphatic result in her 250th match.



“We started a bit slowly but got into the game and played well in large patches during the second half which was pleasing,” she said.



“There have been so many great moments for me since joining the group in 2009 and to have the opportunity to still be a part of this amazing team is so special and I hope I can do it for a lot longer yet.



“Our focus now moves to our next game against Canada. We’ve been watching a lot of video and they are a side which continues to improve every year so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”



The New Zealand Women have a recovery day tomorrow ahead of their next pool game against Canada at 1:30pm on Sunday (NZ time), with live coverage on TVNZ Games Extra.



After their opening 6-2 victory over Canada the New Zealand Men also have a day off before they go up against South Africa on Sunday at 6:30pm (NZ time), broadcast live on TVNZ Games Online (www.tvnz.co.nz).



New Zealand 12: (Madison Doar 3, Anita McLaren 2, Stacey Michelsen, Kelsey Smith, Sam Charlton, Shiloh Gloyn, Olivia Merry, Sam Harrison, Amy Robinson)

Ghana 0

Halftime: New Zealand 4-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release