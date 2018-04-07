Gurjit, scores a brace; Rani and Remsiami score



A. Vinod





Getting it right: India rebounded well after it defeat earlier on Thursday, to thrash Malaysia 4-1. Photo Credit: PTI



The shock delivered by Wales had its effect in good measure on Friday as India recoiled well to got the better of Malaysia 4-1 in Group A match of women’s hockey in the XXI Commonwealth Games at the GC Hockey Centre here on Friday.





Yet, the need for improvement was there for all to see, The Indian midfield failed to measure up, being slow off their feet and indulging in selfish play rather than orchestrating moves to keep their teammates upfront busy. That India went up by a solitary goal leading in to the half-time shows the need for some urgent and effective action from the team management. India has to get past England and South Africa for a passage into the knockouts.



The hard work in the front by skipper Rani Rampal helped the team earn at least eight penalty corners in the first period. The poor rate of conversion continued, but On the fifth, Gurjit Kaur was able to break the deadlock and help India take the lead.



This happened in the sixth minute and thereafter the Indians found themselves marching to the tunes of the young Malaysian side. The second quarter was barren before India once tried to push the pedal to gain some momentum In the third quarter Malaysia came up with a warning equalised through Nuraini Rashid off a penalty corner.



The equaliser shook the Indian players off their reverie and they pushed hard. Gurjit Kaur, it was, who came to the rescue of her side, converted a penalty corner and helping India back into the lead. The best part of the Indian display came in the final quarter and here there was better coordination between the defence, midfield and the forwards as Neha Goyal got one through to Rani Rampal found the target with a good interception shot and Lal Remsiami completed the tally with a fourth goal, with just a minute remaining.



Indian men meet Pakistan



The Indian men will get into action against Pakistan in a Pool B game on Friday. England, Malaysia and Wales are in the same group. India had finished runner-up to Australia in the the last two editions of the Games.



The result: India 4 (Gurjit Kaur 6, 39, Rani Rampal 56, Lal Remsiami 59) bt Malaysia 1 (Nuraini Rashid 38).



