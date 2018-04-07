

THE English curse continues to haunt the Malaysian hockey team at the Commonwealth Games.





Malaysia were thrashed 7-0 by England in their opening Group B match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre yesterday.



Malaysia also lost 8-1 to England in Glasgow four years ago and 7-2 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last month.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen was a frustrated man as the players kept making the same defensive errors and said his team lost the plot from the start.



“They failed to make any attempt at goal and did not earn a single penalty corner,” he said.



“England earned eight penalty corners and converted two.”



The goals were scored by Sam Ward (14th, 20th) and Mark Gleghorne (27th, 53rd), David Goodfield (21st), Harry Martin (49th) and Philip Poper (59th).



Malaysia captain Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib admitted they made many mistakes in defence.



“This is the worst possible start for us. It looks like we failed to learn from our past mistakes,” said Sukri.



“We played badly. We were punished by England for making mistakes in defence. They played a very disciplined game.



“Despite the bad start, we hope to bounce back and play much better against Wales tomorrow to collect full points.”



Meanwhile, the Malaysian women’s team gave Asia Cup champions India a good fight before going down 4-1 in a Group A match.



Gurjit Kaur scored a brace for India in the second and 39th minutes while R. Rani (56th) and Lal Remsiami (59th) completed the rout. Nuraini Rashid replied for Malaysia in the 38th minute.



Malaysia’s next match is against South Africa today.



