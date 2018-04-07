

Neighbours England and Wales played an entertaining match in the rain Photo: FIH/WSP



India, New Zealand, and England all recorded wins while Canada and Scotland drew on day two of the women’s hockey event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





New Zealand recorded the biggest win of the event so far as they scored 12 goals without reply against Ghana at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre, the African nation making their Commonwealth Games debut.



New Zealand captain Stacey Michelsen marked her 250th international appearance with an impressive performance, inspiring her team to four goals in the first half and a further eight after the break.



Midfielder Anita McLaren also reached a huge personal milestone when she scored the first of her two goals in the 49th minute, making her the first ever New Zealand women’s player to eclipse 100 international goals.



Black Sticks Striker Madison Doar played a superb game and scored a hat-trick, while McLaren’s double plus goals from Michelsen, Kelsey Smith, Sam Charlton, Shiloh Gloyn, Olivia Merry, Sam Harrison and Amy Robinson contributed to their victory.



Michelsen admitted it was a fantastic feeling to come away with the emphatic result in her 250th match. She said: “We started a bit slowly but got into the game and played well in large patches during the second half which was pleasing.”



England meanwhile made it two wins from two as they defeated neighbours Wales 5-1. There were five different scorers for England with the victory moving them back to the top of Pool A.



Giselle Ansley, Susannah Townsend, Hannah Martin, Sophie Bray and Grace Balsdon were all on target to keep the squad’s early tournament momentum going.



England went ahead in the 23rd minute as Ansley produced a strong drag-flick low into the bottom corner of the Welsh net.



This lead was soon doubled before the half-time break when Townsend broke into the circle and fired low past Wales goalkeeper Roseanne Thomas into the bottom left corner.



Early in the third quarter Wales pulled themselves back into the contest as Sarah Jones released Eloise Laity who lifted the ball past Hinch in the England goal.



England continued to press after the third quarter break and soon restored their two-goal advantage. A crashed ball into the circle was met by Hannah Martin who lobbed her deflection into the far corner.



England continued to attack with great intensity and Bray made it 4-1 with a strong backhand strike before Balsdon grabbed her second of the tournament with a powerful drag-flick to seal an impressive win.



Earlier in the day India returned to winning ways as they defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their Pool A clash.



Gurjit Kaur gave India’s Eves the lead with an early penalty corner goal before Nuraini Rashid levelled for Malaysia with a penalty corner of her own.



Kaur got her second of the match in the third quarter to put India back in front before captain Rani got on the scoresheet to give India a 3-1 lead. Lalremsiami then put the result beyond doubt with a last-minute goal.



The final match of the day was considered a must win by both Canada and opponents Scotland, both of whom are aiming to finish as high in the standings as possible.



Canada, ranked 21 and Scotland, ranked 18 in the FIH Hero World Rankings cancelled each other out throughout the match, which offered few chances for either team.



Despite Scotland having a goal disallowed with minutes to go after Canada referred the decision to the video umpire, the North American’s will have felt they should have got more from this match. They entered their opponents circle nearly twice as many times as the Scots, winning all four penalty corners of the game and edging possession by 57%.



However it wasn’t to be and both teams will be left disappointed having dropped points that could prove crucial when it comes to the end of the Pool stages.



RESULTS

Women

Pool A: India 4, Malaysia 1; England 5, Wales 1.

Pool B: New Zealand 12, Ghana 0; Canada 0, Scotland 0.







