Ben Somerford







Experienced Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden says he loves the pressure which comes with playing on home soil as favourites at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





Australia begins their campaign on Saturday against South Africa from 4.30pm AEST, with the Kookaburras heading into the tournament as the top ranked side and favouritism.



The Kookaburras have also won every single gold medal since hockey was introduced to the Commonwealth Games in 1998.



The added factor of playing on home turf brings an air of expectation, but Ockenden said he was embracing that.



“Personally having it in Australia, people say is that more pressure?,” Ockenden said.



“If it is more pressure than I’d rather have more pressure because we get to play in Australia which we don’t get to do very often because it is such a huge event.



“It’s great we get an awesome home crowd, a bit more exposure and a great opportunity to show what we can do.



“If we play well, it takes care of itself.”



Ockenden insisted his side was accustomed to pressure, given their lofty world ranking.



“I think we do have a bit of pressure,” he said.



“We feel like every tournament we go into there’s a lot of pressure because we’re playing against good opposition.



“I think that’s the biggest pressure, playing against good opposition. We’re looking forward to taking the challenge on.



“Every competition is tough so to win a gold medal will be tough. The best way to handle pressure is to play your best.”



Ockenden is one of the more experienced members of the team, having now played more than 300 times in green and gold.



He’s also competed at several Olympics and Commonwealth Games previously and knows what multi-sport events are all about.



The Tasmanian, who is a contender to replace retiring skipper Mark Knowles as captain, has enjoyed passing on his with his more inexperienced teammates.



“I love people asking questions,” Ockenden said.



“Whenever people ask me about the opening ceremony, I just think back to my first Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games and it sparks positive memories for me and I can share a story.



“As an experienced member of the team it’s about teaching.”



Hockey Australia media release