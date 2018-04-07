s2h team



Living true to the tag of ‘India-Pakistan’ game, the match between the arch rivals went on to some last minute drama as Pakistan finally held India for a 2-2 draw.





India managed to maintain the lead till the 59th minute, until Pakistan earned a penalty corner, courtesy a referral, with 10 seconds to go for the final hooter. After they missed hitting on target, they sought a referral for another penalty corner at full-time. Lucky for them, they referral was successful and Pakistan were all in cheers as they slammed the ball to the bottom right of the nets, ending India’s long maintained lead.



The first two quarters went in India’s favour after debutant Dilpreet gave India its first goal in the 13th minute, of a cross by the experienced SV Sunil.



Five minutes into the second quarter, the lead was doubled by drag-flick expert Harmanpreet Singh, who flicked low into the nets. With four minutes to go for the half-time, Pakistan pressed for chances and earned three penalty corners, all of which was wasted.



Pakistan pulled one down only in the 39th minute, when an unmarked Irfan Jr. was set up by two players, who simply needed to tap.



India managed to hold its nerve as Pakistan got three back to back penalty corners within two minutes in the fourth quarter.



Just when it looked India was on the verge of winning, Pakistan spoilt India’s party in the dying minute.



Stick2Hockey.com