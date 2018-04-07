Rohit Mahajan





Coach Roelant Oltmans with the Pakistan flag. Rohit Mahajan



“We’ll get there, Inshallah!” says Roelant Oltmans. “That’s what they say in Pakistan, don’t they?”





Oltmans, 63, former India coach, plotter of India’s rise in the hockey ranks, also says that now — Inshallah. But it’s not that he’s actually left all to God — he insists that it’s processes and plans and hard work that pay off. It’s the players who actually go out and play and win matches for their teams.



Oltmans has the fate of Pakistan’s hockey team in his hands. He’s been in this place before, but just across the border from Pakistan. He plotted India’s rise in the hockey rankings before being sacked as India’s high performance director last year, because “the team needed fresher ideas”, according to the hockey officials in India.



When he was named India’s hockey coach back in 2013, the team, he says with a hint of pride in his voice, was “ranked No. 13”. “During my time, the team rose to No. 6,” he says.



“And now Pakistan is also ranked No. 13 in the world,” says Oltmans. “They look to me to do a good job with them. I know how to do it. I’m hopeful that I’d be able to do it soon.”



Pakistan has turned to him to help the team rise. It’s going to be hell of a job, says Oltmans. “There are high expectations, of course,” he says, but insists that there’s no pressure at all.



“Yes, I know... There are my own expectations, the expectations of the country — I understand all that,” he laughs. “But guys, I’ve been in this profession for almost 40 years!



I can handle the pressure.”



Same sport



The walk across the border, India to Pakistan, hasn’t really heralded a big change for him. The diversity within India has made him aware of the similarity between northern India and Pakistan. “Very similar,” he says. “And in terms of talent too, they’re very similar. Both teams have very talented players.”



He does think that in terms of becoming more professional in the running of the sport, Pakistan needs to change. “In many ways, they need to step up,” he says. “Luckily, the president and secretary general of PHF understand.” He says the idea is to not rush things — to make sure a system is put in place.



And what of the big match between India and Pakistan on Saturday? He’s not too effusive about his analysis, and merely says: “Well, I won’t be surprised if India win!”



But his real objective is long-term. “I’m very hopeful that we’ll soon be able to bring Pakistan into the Round of 8 (in major tournaments),” says Oltmans. “Let’s start with that! Then, after that, continue to grow hopefully into medal positions. Inshallah.”



The Tribune