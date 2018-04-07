

Photo by Team Scotland



Scotland men were beaten 1-0 by Canada in a close and tough second match of Gold Coast 2018. The Scots face hosts Australia in their next match and have three points on the board so far.





The first penalty corner of the match went the way of Scotland and Willie Marshall slammed it against the foot of a player charging out. The second penalty corner saw the ball set up for Kenny Bain and he flashed his shot wide of the post.



Up the other end of the pitch and Canada won a penalty corner for a stick check. Tommy Alexander in goal for Scotland padded the ball clear to keep the score level.



Alexander was called into action again moments later, and stood up strong to stop a one-on-one opportunity as the Canadians capitalised on a slack pass.



The opening goal came soon enough and it went the way of Canada. A penalty corner routine was finished off by a deflection by Matt Sarmento to make it 1-0.



Bain almost equalised when he lobbed Carter early in the second quarter but the ball was cleared by a covering defender.



Russell Anderson then cleared the ball off the line for Scotland to deny Canada a second goal as Canada took the game to the Blue Sticks.



As half time approached an excellent driving run by Anderson won a penalty corner for Scotland and this time Alan Forsyth smashed it just wide of the left post.



Into the second half and the Scots made a bright start. An excellent save denied Alan Forsyth from a penalty corner, David Carter charged out to block. Moments later Bain was denied by another good block by the in-form keeper.



It was a game for goalkeepers and a top save by Alexander low at his left post from a penalty corner kept Scotland in the contest.



A ten minute yellow card was awarded to Canada when Chris Grassick took a stick to the face with twelve minutes remaining.



Scotland went hunting for an equaliser and Bain came close when a quick break, and strike, by Bain zipped over the bar from the right of the D.



Scotland then had a sensational chance to equalise when Bain latched onto a ball to run one-on-one with Carter, but the keeper stood up strong and saved while Alan Forsyth lurked looking for a tap-in.



In the end Scotland couldn’t find an equaliser and Canada held on to take the win. Both teams have three points so far with some big games on the horizon.



Scottish Hockey Union media release