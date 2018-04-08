



THE 19th edition of the St Mary’s Investec Hockey Festival - South Africa's premier girls' school hockey event - takes place in Johannesburg from today to Sunday April 8.





This innovative tournament is known for its unique, fast-paced format, with matches lasting only 25 minutes, and played one-way-only. Matches take place on AstroTurf fields at various girls' high schools, culminating in the final at St Mary's in the early evening on Sunday.



Investec's sponsorship of the event is now in its eighth year and is an example of the company's long-standing commitment to the development of women in sport.



The festival started in 2000 when St Mary's was the only girls' school in Johannesburg with an AstroTurf. This year sees the return of defending champions C&N Sekondêre Meisieskool Oranje from Bloemfontein. The team beat St Anne's Diocesan College of Pietermaritzburg in the 2017 final, amid 2 000 passionate hockey fans, and an outstanding standard of play. Oranje is hoping to secure the win for an unprecedented fifth year running.



“Investec is pleased to have the opportunity to help produce women champions. The Investec Hockey Academy and St Mary's Investec Hockey Festival are platforms that help women succeed or improve in a sport they're passionate about,” said Danni Dixon, Marketing SA Head at Investec.



Danni added, “Every year, we present the Investec Academy Promising Player Award to the player deemed the best at the festival. The winning player gets a bursary to the Investec Hockey Academy.”



Launched three years ago, the Investec Hockey Academy is led by Shelley Russell and aims to improve hockey performance at all levels through a multi-dimensional, holistic approach. The academy identifies talent and provides high-quality training and tuition for players and coaches. Shelley is an ex-Springbok hockey player and a St Mary's old girl who played at the festival many times in the early 2000s.



The St Mary's Investec Hockey Festival was started by former national player and Olympic coach Ros Howell in 2000, and now attracts more than 500 players from 32 schools. The event has seen teams travel from across Southern Africa and Europe to participate in the tournament. Last year, the event attracted a total of 7 500 fans over its four days.



This festival is a training ground for future hockey stars and produced national players like Celia Evans, Cindy Brown, Roxy Turner, Kelly Madsen, Louise Coetzer, Shelley Russell, Dirkie Chamberlin, Lisa-Marie Deetlefs and Lesley-Ann George, to name a few. The latest young lady to play at the festival to go on to earn national colours is Ongeziwe Mali. Mali played the 2015, 2016 and 2017 festivals. The action at the St Mary's Investec Hockey Festival 2018 starts at 7.45am on today, and play starts at Kingsmead College and Roedean School (SA) from 7.45am tomorrow. The final is set for 6.15pm, at St Mary’s, on Sunday 8 April. Entrance to the festival is free.



The Saturday Star