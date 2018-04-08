Catholic Institute held their nerve in a shoot-out to beat Mossley and land the Irish Hockey Trophy title for the second time, snatching the title when it looked all but lost with five minutes left of normal time.





It was the Limerick side’s second title in six days, backing up their Munster Senior Cup win in dramatic fashion. It was a cracking final with Insta flying in the first half only to be pegged back time and again, eventually requiring a Lauren Ryan goal with just four minutes to go to earn their shoot-out chance.



Once there, they netted three via Kym Daly, Laura Foley and Ciara Moloney while Mariana Birdthistle forced a trio of Mossley players wide to guarantee the victory.



Early on, the Limerick side bossed the early phases but found Gemma Ferguson in superb form, making a wealth of saves. But they were stung on the counter by Mossley’s first attack as Molly Dougan raced down the right wing and found Amy Jones arriving right on time to sweep home.



Jones and Nicola McMcMillan were both denied by Birdthistle moments later but Catholic Institute’s high press was yielding plenty of pressure and the corner count began to mount.



Rosie Pratt whipped home a powerful, angled shot into the backboard for 1-1 in the 16th minute from the left edge. And Insta had the half-time lead in the 29th minute when Pratt’s disguised pass to the back post picked out Christine O’Shea marauding forward; she coolly slotted in.



For the early stages of the second half, they looked reasonably in control but Mossley forced a loose ball out of defence which Lauren Mulholland returned with interest. She ghosted into the circle and slipped in a classy finish on her backhand.



Suddenly, Mossley’s energy levels were up with all the momentum going their way. A silding O’Shea tackle on Niamh McIvor led to a stroke which Birdthistle saved from Mulholland.



Their first penalty corners – to Insta’s eight – arrived with six minutes to go and the Newtonabbey side got the led back from the second of them, McMillan’s shot on the switch taking a heavy deflection en route to the net.



Institute, though, summoned one last big move, Ciara Moloney and the lively Roisin Begley playing in Laura Foley. Her rising shot was brilliantly saved by Ferguson but fell to Lauren Ryan who cracked in with just a few minutes to go.



That meant a shoot-out and Insta’s moment of glory. In so doing, they emulated their 2010 vintage with four of the Rosbrien club’s line-up – Daly, O’Shea, Pratt and Niki Sterritt – back in the line-up for a second success.



Women’s Irish Hockey Trophy final

Catholic Institute 3 (R Pratt, C O’Shea, L Ryan)

Mossley 3 (A Jones, L Mulholland, N McMillan),

Catholic Institute win shoot-out 3-1



Mossley: G Ferguson, Z McIlwaine, L McGowan, O Fletcher, J Uprichard, N McMillan,A Jones, K Lorimer, R McCullough, M Dougan, S McDowell, L Creighton, L Mulholland, M Warke, R McConnell, K Smiley, N McIvor, H Doole



Catholic Institute: M Birdthistle, C O’Shea, M Barrett, N Sterritt, L Foley, C Moloney, K Daly, R Pratt, J Kirby, K Dunleavy, M Scanlon, N O’Keeffe, L Ryan, R Begley, A Horan, A Hickey, L Clery



Umpires: M Dietzold, L Johnston



The Hook