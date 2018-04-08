



LANCASTER, Pa. - In two days, the U.S. Women's National Team returns to Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. The highly prospective test series against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 15 Chile is packed to the brim with excitement for the USWNT's second international series of 2018 on United States turf. With the amount of buzz happening around the series, here are the two biggest reasons why fans won't want to miss this unfold in person.





Rematch of PAC Semifinal Match



Just over eight months ago, tied 3-3 in the final minute of regulation, the USWNT saw their hopes of a gold medal on home turf dashed against the very same Chile squad in the Pan American Cup Semifinals. While they are not letting that last-moment loss define them, USA is focused on the present, as well as their more recent international matches, as preparation continues for the test series and beyond. Before that the two squads met one month earlier in the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa. Like their eventual semifinal meet up in Lancaster, the match was heavily contested in a narrow 1-0 USA win. The team, as well as the eager fanbase, are expecting no difference this time around, making this test series one of the most anticipated in recent memory.



World Cup Around the Corner



Regardless of who their opponent may be, USA has had the month of July circled all year long as the countdown to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London ticks ever closer. Since punching their ticket to one of field hockey's biggest stages, the team has been preparing non-stop in trainings and a competitive match schedule against some of the toughest national squads on the planet. Dating back to their matches in the FIH Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final, USA has been more focused than ever to top their mental and physical preparedness for London. Previous meetings with No. 1 The Netherlands earlier this year and eventual games against No. 3 Argentina will only bolster USA come July. Until then, Chile is another stepping stone to looking forward and playing the best hockey possible.



It's not too late to catch the action of this four-game test series! Tickets for the U.S. Women's National Team vs. Chile, presented by Citi, series are still on sale. Single game tickets start at $14 to sit in Section D (farthest from the center of the pitch), $16 for Section C and $18 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth (age 17 and under) and Active Duty Military tickets will be available for 50 percent off the normal single ticket prices.



