Rohit Mahajan





Dr Mohammed Khateeb and Dr Harpreet Singh, both with roots in Himachal Pradesh, discuss the game.



Dr Fazal Karim, originally of Pakistan, spent most of the match sledging the Indians to his right. “Haar man jao, nahin taan baad ch pit ke haar man-ni hi paini hai — accept defeat, for you’re going to be thrashed and you would have to accept defeat anyway,” he would roar. With Pakistan trailing 0-2, he would shout: “You’re going to lose 5-2! We’re going to score five in the last quarter!”





Harmanpreet Singh, Simpranpreet Singh and Onkar Singh, the Indian-Australian targets of Dr Karim’s words, would react: “Man jao pyaar naal! We’re much superior! We’re gonna thrash you 5-0.”



Caught bang in the middle of this war of words was a yellow-shirted Australian couple. They seemed a bit wary — could things get ugly between the two sparring parties? But the Pakistani and Indians giving each other a tongue-lashing turn out to be impermanent enemies. “Oh, he’s my GP (general practitioner, or doctor),” says Harmanpreet, a real estate professional. “He’s there for us always. We’re good friends. But not here, not for the duration of the match. We’re rivals here. No room for friendship in the stands!”



But there’s no room for bitterness or enmity among them, either — their taunts against each are laced with rustic Punjabi humour; this humour is the heritage of these Punjabis separated by an international border. They perfectly understand the humour in the taunts; they laugh heartily and the Australian couple in the middle become relaxed. Taunting a sporting adversary — Australians are masters of this fascinating pastime. They derive great enjoyment from it; they understand Dr Karim and the Singhs perfectly.



Dr Karim explains his optimism even though his team is 0-2 down. “We’re optimistic people, we don’t ever give up,” he tells the Australians, and explains the decline of hockey in his country: “My country has been in a war for 40 years. There have been serious problems there. Other teams are afraid about coming to play in Pakistan. And this is a very young team. They need to play more to improve.”



Dr Karim left the arena a few seconds before the final hooter, disappointed, because his team was trailing 1-2. Then there was drama in the last second. Pakistan challenged an umpiring decision and were awarded a penalty-corner — and they scored! Soon enough, Dr Karim was calling the Singhs, happy that the last-second goal gave Pakistan the bragging rights for this match.



Just beyond the spectator stands, a few other doctors are at hand to perform some forensics on the game. “I think your guys became too defensive in the end,” says Dr Mohammed Khateeb, originally from Pakistan, whose roots are in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh. Dr Khateeb also apologises for hot words spoken in the heat of the moment — in case offence was taken. He then proceeds to display some hockey moves which, in his opinion, proved crucial.



Dr Harpreet Singh and Dr Ajay Vatsyayan, both originally from Shimla, concur. Dr Jagatjit Singh, now an Australian resident for nearly 39 years, seems to agree.



The Tribune