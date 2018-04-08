

File image of Roelant Oltmans. Getty Images



Gold Coast: "India is a closed chapter now," said the country's former hockey coach Roelant Oltmans, who is now in charge of the Pakistan team but was inundated with questions on his previous team after their Commonwealth Games clash here.





"It's a happy chapter but it's closed now," he asserted twice over for the effect when there were more questions on the team he used to coach than the one he is coaching right now.



India and Pakistan played out a 2-2 draw, a massive disappointment for India, who were expected to romp to an easy win owing to Pakistan's recent poor form.



The legendary Dutchman was shown the door in September last year for lack of results by the Indian federation despite a decent record. He took over as Pakistan's coach last month, a second stint for him across the border from India.



Speaking about Saturday's match, Oltmans was pleased with the way the Pakistan team held its nerves and converted a penalty corner in the dying seconds to snatch a draw.



"India punished our mistakes very well. But I think we were not too bad either," he said, highlighting the lack of expected gulf in the quality of the two sides today.



When he was asked whether the Indians had a bad day at work, Oltmans seemed quite flustered and stated, "I don't know. I don't know whether they had a good day or a bad day. They obviously made a few mistakes."



He also rejected the view that his long stint with the Indian team gives him the edge while coaching against the side.



"Of course I know a couple of things but they also know how I think. I don't think it's too much of a factor for me," he said.



