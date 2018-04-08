s2h team



If not for the last seven seconds, the Indian men’s team would have begun its Commonwealth Games journey with a win. But unfortunately, the two penalty corners earned by Pakistan changed the course of the match and India had to be pacified with a 2-2 draw.







The match was important, not only because it was India versus Pakistan, but the match was also being seen as the clash for Roelant Oltmans, former India coach and current coach of the Pakistan team with Sjeord Marijne, the coach of India team.





Social media, which was abuzz with tweets and posts on the match, went into a frenzy with the last second goal that denied India a win.



The decision of the video umpire to award the penalty corners also raised eyebrows and fans and experts debated if it was a correct decision.



Hours after the match, however, goalkeeper and the wall of Indian hockey PR Sreejesh, took to twitter and expressed his views on the match.



“We can’t be too harsh on the umpires…Some they commit mistake, it’s we who gave him a chance!! Don’t be disappoint ‘ still we grab a point…Each penny counts when it’s really matters..let move on guys, There are big matches coming…,” Sreejesh tweeted after the match. (sic)



