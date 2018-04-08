THE smile is back on the face of national hockey coach Stephen van Huizen.





Yesterday, Malaysia bounced back from their miserable start against England to defeat Wales 3-0 in the men’s Group B hockey match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



Malaysia, who were thrashed by England 7-0 in the opening match on Friday, put up a better performance to collect three valuable points.



Malaysia went on the offensive from the start but they had to wait until the 19th minute to take the lead.



Following an infringement by a Wales player in the semi-circle, Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke.



Fitri Saari had no problem scoring from the spot to give Malaysia the lead.



Malaysia continued to pile on the pressure and they doubled the score in the 36th minute off a penalty corner set-piece.



Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s drag flick was well connected into goal by Joel van Huizen.



And Faizal Saari completed the rout by scoring from close range in the 55th minute.



Stephen, who came under fire for his team’s pathetic performance against England, was relieved that his team were back on track for a place in the semi-finals.



“The blistering heat affected the performance of both the teams but I am happy that we managed to score three goals,” said Stephen.



Malaysia will have a three day rest before they face Asia Cup champions India on Tuesday and Pakistan on Wednesday and Stephen said they would re-group and prepare themselves.



“The next two matches against India and Pakistan are tough matches. We have three days to recover physically and mentally to face them,” he said.



“It’ll give us time to improve certain areas of our game.”



In the women’s Group A match, Malaysia and South Africa drew 1-1



Nuraslinda Said gave Malaysia the lead off a penalty corner in the 39th minute before Jade Mayne equalised for South Africa in the 47th minute.



The Star of Malaysia