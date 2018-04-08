

Jodie Kenny scored two against Ghana Photo: FIH/WSP



Hosts Australia maintained their impressive form as they defeated Ghana while Malaysia and South Africa drew 1-1 on the third day of women’s hockey at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Hosts and defending champions Australia impressed a near sell-out crowd at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre by smashing five goals past the Ghana team who are appearing in their first ever Commonwealth Games.



A double from Jodie Kenny, plus goals from Edwina Bone, Jane Claxton and Brooke Peris ensured Australia’s 100 per cent record continued with two wins from two in Pool B.



The Hockeyroos earned 17 penalty corners in this match but only managed to convert two of them. Thankfully though, Australia were on fire in open play.



Bone opened the scoring within the first couple of minutes with a well-placed shot before Kenny powered home a flick in the sixth minute. She then doubled her tally for the night from another penalty corner as her hot streak from set pieces continues.



Jane Claxton and Brooke Peris’ goals came from open play, with both players creating space to shoot beyond Ghanaian goalkeeper Bridget Azumah.



Speaking after their win, two-goal Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny said: “They came out firing, we just needed to find the opportunities, it's just a shame we didn't put more away. They defended well, they are so gutsy, they sat in front of the goal and put their bodies on the line."



Malaysia and South Africa meanwhile continue the search for their first wins as they drew 1-1 in Pool A.



South Africa will be the more disappointed having enjoyed the majority of possession and been the more attacking side throughout the match.



Both teams had the opportunity to go ahead in the opening two quarters through a number of penalty corners but failure to convert meant they entered the half-time break frustrated.



It wasn’t until eight minutes into the third quarter that Malaysia finally made the breakthrough, with Nuraslinda Said converting the fifth and final penalty corner that Malaysia would have in this game.



South Africa battled hard and after a number of chances, Jade Mayne’s shot in the 46th minute drew the teams level.



The reigning African champions were given one last chance in the dying seconds through a penalty corner but could not convert and were left to settle with a share of the points.



Reflecting on a frustrating campaign so far, South Africa captain Illse Davids said: "These opportunities are great for the girls (to learn) and they are just going to grow with strength over time. For us, it's a great opportunity as we always enjoy the Commonwealth Games."



#GC2018Hockey



RESULTS

Women

Pool A: Malaysia 1, South Africa 1.

Pool B: Australia 5, Ghana 0.



FIH site