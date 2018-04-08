

Photo: www.photosport.nz



It’s been another big win for the New Zealand Men at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after dominating South Africa 6-0 in their second pool match.





The Kiwis looked in total control from the opening whistle, leading 4-0 at halftime before netting another two goals in the fourth quarter.



Kane Russell scored a double from penalty corners while Jared Panchia, Nic Woods, George Muir and Nick Ross added to the tally to keep New Zealand unbeaten so far on the Gold Coast.



Captain Arun Panchia was pleased with his side’s performance and progression in the competition.



“To put out six goals and have a clean sheet is always a good performance. South Africa are a good team but we are well aware of their threats and dealt with them well,” he said.



“I think we just focussed on our own game and tightening the screws. We’re a good side with a lot of young talent and having the belief we can not only win games, but win them well is showing on the field. We know every game counts so we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas.”



The Kiwis got off to a fast start, with two penalty corners allowing Russell to score a first half double courtesy of two pin-point drag flicks.



Jared Panchia grabbed his side’s third in the 26th minute when he got into the perfect spot to send a loose ball into the back of the net following a scramble inside the circle.



New Zealand powered into halftime with a 4-0 advantage after Cory Bennett set Woods up for a powerful flick from a penalty corner variation.



The Kiwis struck twice more in the final 10 minutes with Muir coming up with a superb run into the circle before beating the keeper before Ross hit home number six from the field.



The New Zealand Men have a day of recovery tomorrow before their third pool match against Scotland at 1:30pm (NZ time) on Tuesday.



New Zealand 6: (Kane Russell 4’, 25’, Jared Panchia 26’, Nic Woods 27’, George Muir 50’, Nick Ross 53’)

South Africa 0

Halftime: New Zealand 4-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release