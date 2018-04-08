IAN ANDERSON ON THE GOLD COAST





New Zealand's Rose Keddell in action against Canada at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES



Black Sticks coach Mark Hager hopes his charges weren't thinking too far ahead.





The New Zealand women's hockey side will meet Australia in a key Commonwealth Games pool match on Monday on the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw against Canada on Sunday.



"Maybe the girls were thinking about that rather than this game," Hager said.



"Hopefully they weren't."



New Zealand suffered form a lack of poor finishing and fluency against a tightly-organised Canadian team.



"Early on, I thought we had enough chances, we played alright in the first quarter," Hager said.



"And then we went away from everything we were trying to do and achieve. We said 'don't turn in into a game of two ends', yet we did.



"I don't think we started to play until the last few minutes.



"I don't know if it was the frustration of not scoring goals or whatever, but good lessons."





New Zealand's players prepare for a penalty corner against Canada at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES



New Zealand dominated the early proceedings and almost took the lead in the opening minutes when Anita McLaren dragged a penalty corner strike just wide.



Canada's goalkeeper Kaitlyn Williams was also proving tough to get past and she made a point-blank save from Olivia Merry soon after.



The Black Sticks spread the ball around well in the opening quarter but went into the first-quarter break scoreless after Kelsey Smith had a shot on the turn saved by Williams.



Canada's best chance to score came early in the second spell when NZ got themselves in trouble defensively and conceded a penalty corner, but recovered to block the set-piece. That led to Canada's best period on the ball before NZ hit back before halftime, but a more missed chances and saves kept the game tied at 0-0.





Canada's Kaitlyn Williams makes a save against New Zealand. GETTY IMAGES



In a quiet third quarter, Canada had a string of late PCs but couldn't capitalise, while Hannah Haughn failed to control a loose ball for the underdogs when through on goal, albeit at a narrow angle.



New Zealand got the ball in the net from a penalty corner with 11 minutes to go from a Merry strike but a video review was called immediately as the flick was too high, and the replay confirmed there was no deflection along the way.



The favourites had their last chance with another penalty corner with 0.5 seconds left, but again were denied.



"You've got to be better than that ... you've got to play around her [Williams] rather than through her," Hager said.



"You've got to play away from their strengths and I don' think we did that today."



Stuff