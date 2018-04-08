

New Zealand's Anita Mclaren in action against Canada. Photo / Getty Images



Disappointed Kiwi hockey coach Mark Hager says his team took their eyes off the ball against unfancied Canada.





After a very promising start in their Commonwealth Games pool clash, New Zealand — who are ranked at four in the world — were held to a surprise nil-all draw by the 21st ranked Canadians.



Canada's strong and well-structured defence befuddled the Kiwis and players such as captain Stacey Michelsen were unable to impose their skills often enough on the game.



New Zealand play their fourth match tonight against fierce rivals Australia, and Hager said they may have been distracted by that.



"Early on I thought we had enough chances," Hager said.



"We played all right in the first quarter then we went away from everything we were trying to achieve. We said don't turn it into a game of two ends but we did.



"Give credit to Canada, they put on some pressure and we had to make some good saves. I don't think we started playing again until the last couple of minutes which is leaving it too late.



"I don't know why we stopped (spreading the ball about) whether it was the frustration of not scoring goals or whatever. Good lessons.



"We had to play away from their strengths and I don't think we did that today."



Hager said the Kiwis would have to refocus for tonight's game against Australia at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



"Yes this is a big one — maybe the girls were thinking about that rather than this (Canada) game. Hopefully they weren't," he said.



New Zealand had a late chance to win, being awarded a penalty corner with half a second left. But once again it went astray with a referral denying them another shot.



The New Zealand Herald