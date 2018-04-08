

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women have been held to a 0-0 draw with Canada in their third pool match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





It was an up tempo start for the Kiwis, creating plenty of scoring opportunities but unable to find the finishing touches.



Canada fought strongly for possession and were impressive in defence against New Zealand throughout the game.



New Zealand’s best scoring opportunity came late in the second half with a penalty corner goal awarded and then disallowed on video referral with the hit just missing the backboard.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was a frustrating outcome going into tomorrow’s crucial clash against Australia.



“Early on we had enough chances and I thought we played well in first quarter but then we went away from the game plan,” he said.



“Canada played well and made some good saves but we need to be better than that. It’s a big one tomorrow night against Aussie so now we need to refocus and go in ready.”



The New Zealand Women play their final match of the pool phase against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at 11:30pm on Monday night (NZ time), live on TVNZ Games Online (www.tvnz.co.nz).



New Zealand 0

Canada 0

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release