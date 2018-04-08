s2h team







After conceding a goal within 45 seconds of play, the Indian women’s team made a comeback to register a 2-1 win over England in its third match of the Commonwealth Games. The win is crucial as it is a major morale booster for the lower-ranked Indian team.





Seconds into the game, Olympic champions England set up an attack from the left flank, before their skipper Alexandra Dawson tapped the first goal into the nets. Clearly taken aback, India kept its nerves and guarded each of English attacks in its citadel.



Goalkeeper Savita Punia had a busy day on the field as she thwarted series of attacks by England and saved as many as three from four penalty corners in the first half.



India, who had made some unsuccessful shots at goal, got the first taste of success when Rani set up the move for Navneet Kaur, whose shot from top of the D, went between the goalkeeper’s legs to the goal cage.



England desperately tried making shots at goal, but Indian defense kept strong.



In the fourth quarter, India earned a penalty stroke after Rani was body-tackled within 23 yards of the circle. Drag flick expert Gurjit Kaur took the hit and sent a carpet shot to the right of the net in the 48th minute.



With three minutes to go for the final hooter, England sent off their goalkeeper from field of play and brought an active play instead to press for attacks, but India managed to survive the late goal scare and kept possession for most time.



With this win, India now have six points in their kitty after losing the first match against Wales and winning its second and third against Malaysia and England.



