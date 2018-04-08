

England v Pakistan M CWG 2018



England’s men were held to a draw by a resolute Pakistan side in their second game of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





It was a tough and attritional affair, with several players sustaining knocks and six cards being issued, as Pakistan really tested Bobby Crutchley’s side in the sweltering heat.



Sam Ward thought he had grabbed a winner for England with his third of the tournament in the 51st minute but Ali Mubashar’s deflected corner three minutes from the end meant Henry Weir’s 100th England and 150th combined appearance ended all square.



That came after Muhammad Irfan Jr. had given his side the lead early in the second half with a superb turn, control and finish before Mark Gleghorne equalised with a penalty corner of his own shortly after.



Chances were scarce in the first half as both sides took their time to establish themselves in the game, with the only efforts in the first quarter coming from corners as Gleghorne forced a good save from Imran Butt before Mubashar fired his over Harry Gibson’s crossbar.



The game became very niggly in the second quarter, with Liam Ansell given a yellow card while Brendan Creed was crudely tripped in his own half.



However the second half began at a much greater intensity and it was the world number 13 outfit who took the lead as Irfan Jr. controlled a fizzing pass superbly at the top of the circle before turning and unleashing a fearsome strike past Gibson.



Two minutes later England were level as Gleghorne scored his third of the tournament as his corner flick was deflected past Butt, who then pulled off a smart save to deny Ward as the hooter sounded at the end of the quarter.



George Pinner then pulled off a brilliant double save to deny Muhammad Arslan Qadir and Muhammad Dilber as Pakistan came flying out of the traps in the final period.



Yet despite that it was to be England who scored next as a clever corner routine saw the ball neatly worked to Ward, who gave Butt no chance with a crisp strike.



Likewise Pinner then had no chance with the equaliser just three minutes from the end as Mubashar’s shot was deflected over his outstretched leg by Barry Middleton.



Ward then had the ball in the goal with just a minute remaining but it was correctly ruled out after hitting his foot, despite an England review.



Next up for the men is a Home Nations clash with Wales at 05:30 BST on Tuesday 10 April.



England 2 (0)

Gleghorne (PC, 34); Ward (PC, 51)



Pakistan 2 (0)

Irfan Jr. (FG, 32); Mubashar (PC, 57)



England Starting XI: Gibson (GK), Weir, Sanford, Creed, Gleghorne, Middleton, Gall, Martin, Roper (C), Goodfield, Ward



Subs: Pinner (GK), Dixon, Condon, Ansell, Griffiths, Willars, Sloan



England Hockey Board Media release