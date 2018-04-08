Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India eves beat Olympic Champions in Hockey after 16 years

Published on Sunday, 08 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Resurgent Indian women beat Rio Olympic Champions England 2-1 in Gold Coast CWG today.



Navneet Kaur(42nd m, FG) and Gurjeet Kaur(48th m, PSG) are the Indian scorers, where as English Captain  Alex Danson have netted the English goal in very first minute of match. It is likely that Indian women will be in SF; however they have to face South Africa first on April 10. Head to Head of India-England (includes Great Britain) are:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

28

3

6

19

23

85

In CWG

4

2

1

1

6

6

 

Indian wins against England

Date

Venue

Tournament

Match

Score

June 29,1999

New Jersey

Invitation

Final

2-1

Aug 3,2002

Manchester

C’wealth Games

Final

3-2 extra time

Apr 8,2018

Gold Coast

C’wealth Games

Pool

2-1

 

India versus England in Commonwealth Games Hockey

Year

Venue

Match

Score

Results

1998

Kuala Lumpur

SF

0-2

England Wins

2002

Manchester

Pool

1-1

Drawn

2002

Manchester

Final

3-2et

India Wins

2018

Gold Coast

Pool

2-1

India Wins

 

Fieldhockey.com

