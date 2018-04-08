By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Resurgent Indian women beat Rio Olympic Champions England 2-1 in Gold Coast CWG today.





Navneet Kaur(42nd m, FG) and Gurjeet Kaur(48th m, PSG) are the Indian scorers, where as English Captain Alex Danson have netted the English goal in very first minute of match. It is likely that Indian women will be in SF; however they have to face South Africa first on April 10. Head to Head of India-England (includes Great Britain) are:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 28 3 6 19 23 85 In CWG 4 2 1 1 6 6

Indian wins against England

Date Venue Tournament Match Score June 29,1999 New Jersey Invitation Final 2-1 Aug 3,2002 Manchester C’wealth Games Final 3-2 extra time Apr 8,2018 Gold Coast C’wealth Games Pool 2-1

India versus England in Commonwealth Games Hockey

Year Venue Match Score Results 1998 Kuala Lumpur SF 0-2 England Wins 2002 Manchester Pool 1-1 Drawn 2002 Manchester Final 3-2et India Wins 2018 Gold Coast Pool 2-1 India Wins

