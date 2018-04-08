India eves beat Olympic Champions in Hockey after 16 years
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Resurgent Indian women beat Rio Olympic Champions England 2-1 in Gold Coast CWG today.
Navneet Kaur(42nd m, FG) and Gurjeet Kaur(48th m, PSG) are the Indian scorers, where as English Captain Alex Danson have netted the English goal in very first minute of match. It is likely that Indian women will be in SF; however they have to face South Africa first on April 10. Head to Head of India-England (includes Great Britain) are:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
28
|
3
|
6
|
19
|
23
|
85
|
In CWG
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
6
Indian wins against England
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Match
|
Score
|
June 29,1999
|
New Jersey
|
Invitation
|
Final
|
2-1
|
Aug 3,2002
|
Manchester
|
C’wealth Games
|
Final
|
3-2 extra time
|
Apr 8,2018
|
Gold Coast
|
C’wealth Games
|
Pool
|
2-1
India versus England in Commonwealth Games Hockey
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Match
|
Score
|
Results
|
1998
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
SF
|
0-2
|
England Wins
|
2002
|
Manchester
|
Pool
|
1-1
|
Drawn
|
2002
|
Manchester
|
Final
|
3-2et
|
India Wins
|
2018
|
Gold Coast
|
Pool
|
2-1
|
India Wins
