

Laura Unsworth



England suffered their first defeat of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games against India in their Pool A clash.





Captain Alex Danson had given her side the lead after just 35 seconds but goals in the second half from Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur saw India come from behind to win.



After just 35 seconds England raced into the lead through captain Danson. Hollie Pearne-Webb pierced the Indian defence with a pass to Bray on the baseline, her cross was then deflected home by Danson from close range.



England continued to press and nearly made it 2-0 moments later, Bray again found Danson but her high strike was well saved. In the final minute of the quarter Bray went close herself but her backhand shot was well saved.



India responded in the second quarter making for a tighter contest but it was England who again went closest to scoring. A flurry of penalty corners piled on the pressure with Grace Balsdon hammering the bar with a drag flick just before half-time.



The sides continued to battle hard and Maddie Hinch was called into action to make a smart diving stop however India levelled before the final break. A clever exchange of passes on the top of the circle released Kaur who hit a firm shot low past Hinch.



Straight after the final break India moved ahead from the penalty spot. Hinch was off her line to make an initial save, but Anna Toman was adjudged to have fouled an Indian attacker as they contested for the rebound before Gujrit converted from the spot.



England responded strongly putting heavy pressure on the Indian defence with many circle entries as they pushed for an equaliser before the full-time whistle. With three minutes remaining they elected for a kicking back in a final bid to level but India’s defence held firm.



Our final pool match sees us take on Malaysia on Monday at 10.30am where a place in the semi-finals will be on the line.



England Hockey Board Media release