By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Sports School (AHP-SSP) Thunderbolts blasted Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) 5-1 in Division One of the Junior Hockey League in Kuantan yesterday.





The win saw Pahang SS remain second on the standings, and their only blemish in the JHL a 5-0 defeat to current leaders Tunku mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts.



Olak drew first blood in the seventh minute off Irfan Haiqal, but that was all they had to show.



Pahang SS clawed back into the game with a 14th minute goal from

Haqif Aiman, while the other four goals were scored by Syawal Razak (20th), Shafiq Ikhmal (23rd), Firdaus Rosdi (43rd), Syawal Razak (50th).



Pahang SS coach Sufian Mohamed said Olak managed to score before his players could settle down.



"Even though we played at out own backyard (Wisma Belia Stadium), my players could not settle down early and made many mistakes which resulted in the goal.



"But once they took control of the match the goals came in easy," said Sufian a former national player.



Pahang will next travel to Likas and play with Sabah Sports School Resilient on Friday.



"We will be playing at a 'foreign' venue and so the team willa arrive in Sabah early to get used to the field. We will be in Sabah Wednesday, have a feel of the pitch on Thursday to be ready for another three points," said Sufian.



RESULTS: BOYS' Division One: SSMS Resilient 0 SMKDBL-UniKL 1, Anderson Thunderbolts 3 SSTMI 0, AHP-SSP- Thunderbolts 5 Olak 1.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey